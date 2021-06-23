What Is The Role Of The DJ Today?

DJ NAME: DJ Scribbler SHOW NAME McMurdo Sound TUNE IN AT: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. every other Wednesday BRIEF BIO: I’m just a dude trying to get through life as peacefully as I can. WHAT CAN LISTENERS EXPECT FROM YOUR SHOW?: You’ll hear all things Americana with an emphasis on the Texas music scene, but frequent artists will include John Prine, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Dylan, Chris Stapleton … the list is long and diverse so expect an eclectic playlist every time. WHAT IS YOUR FAVORITE KZMU SHOW?: Molly Marcello’s weekly roundup with area reporters. TOP 10 ALBUMS FROM THE LAST DECADE: 1) Jason Isbell, Southeastern 2) Bruce Springsteen, Western Stars 3) James McMurtry, Complicated Game 4) Gillian Welch, The Harrow & The Harvest 5) Ry Cooder, Pull Up Some Dust and Sit Down 6) Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin 7) Guy Clark, My Favorite Picture of You 8) John Hiatt, The Open Road 9) John Mellencamp, No Better Than This 10) Los Lobos, Tin Can Trust DESERT ISLAND ALBUM: Neil Young, Harvest GUILTY PLEASURE ALBUM: Red Headed Stranger, Willie Nelson FILL IN THE BLANK: Community Radio makes: the world go ‘round BEST ON-AIR MOMENT: Haven’t had one yet IF YOU WERE A PIECE OF OUTDATED AUDIO EQUIPMENT WHAT WOULD YOU BE AND WHY?: I would be an 8-track player because that was what was in style during my music awakening in the early 1970s and buying 8-track cartridges of my favorite music is where almost every dime of my money went until I went to college in the early ’80s.