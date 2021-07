SONY Music Japan taps into childhoods and releases official remixes for several anime theme songs including Naruto and Boruto. For people who have kept up with the anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’, the recent arcs have started to spice up. To help celebrate and share their own love for the Naruto series, dance music artists including Slushii, CORSAK, and James Landino show their fanaticism with official remixes for several songs from both Naruto and Boruto. These releases arrive as part of the excitement surrounding SONY Music Japan‘s rebranding of the Sakura Chill Beats YouTube channel that occurred on June 19.