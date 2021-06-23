It's not the time to trim sasanquas, but do watch for scale insects on them and other plants

Could you let me know the latest sasanqua shrubs can be trimmed to assure blooms? I thought till the end of July, like azaleas, but I’m not sure. — Jeanne Garman. Major pruning to sasanquas (Camellia sasanqua) should be done in the late winter after they finish blooming. They can be pruned as late as April, but as we get into May and later, it is best not to prune much. At this point, a light shaping could be done if really needed. Prune back any awkward branches sticking out from the rest of the shrub, and then just trim lightly to shape up the shrub.