2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Shemar Collier, CB, Maryville College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2022 NFL Draft?. I feel like I bring a different kind of attitude than everyone else. I work hard on and off the field. I will always out work everyone else. I also understand the game of football. The X's and O's and Offense and Defense. I pride myself on technique such as: staying low, getting in and out my breaks quick, keeping my eyes on the receiver hips and on my work. I also have superb physical skills, mental alert, and discipline. I also have speed, motor skills, and great reaction time I am not afraid to come down and make a tackle.