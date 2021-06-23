2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Shemar Collier, CB, Maryville College

Wisconsin trounced Illinois in the first game of the 2020 season, and everything was looking up for the Badgers until COVID-19 struck. The pandemic forced the Badgers to cancel the next two games of their season and killed their chances of appearing in Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship. There were three Wisconsin players selected in the 2021 NFL draft, while others signed as undrafted free agents. Players drafted include Isaiahh Loudermilk (Steelers), Rachad Wildgoose (Bills) and Cole Van Lanen, who will stay in Wisconsin and play for the Packers. In 2022, there should be more players drafted from Wisconsin, as they have some intriguing returning players. Let's take a look at the top five Badgers prospects for the 2022 draft.