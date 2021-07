With the close of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the 60 players eligible to represent their countries at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were set via the June 29 update of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The top-15 players are eligible for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from a given country. The United States, led by World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and the Republic of Korea, led by World No. 2 Jin Young Ko and defending 2016 gold medalist Inbee Park, are the only two countries to send the maximum four players to Japan.