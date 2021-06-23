NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021
The charter that Trackhouse Racing Team use to field the #99 Chevrolet has been sold by Spire Motorsports to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late last year, former NASCAR driver Justin Marks announced the creation of Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2021 Cup Series season, and the team confirmed Daniel Suarez as the first driver of the #99 Chevrolet. They later announced Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull as a team partner.beyondtheflag.com