NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021

Chad Knaus loves sports cars so much, he stayed up for 42 consecutive hours in January at his first Rolex 24 at Daytona and giddily posted constant social media updates. But as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship became a significant part of his professional existence this year, Knaus has downsized his commitment to cool cars on the personal side. The former owner of a supercharged Z06 Corvette recently sold a Porsche C4S and had his eye on an electric four-door Porsche that Jeff Gordon has been driving – until reality prevailed.