NASCAR team losing their charter after 2021

By Asher Fair
Cover picture for the articleThe charter that Trackhouse Racing Team use to field the #99 Chevrolet has been sold by Spire Motorsports to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Late last year, former NASCAR driver Justin Marks announced the creation of Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2021 Cup Series season, and the team confirmed Daniel Suarez as the first driver of the #99 Chevrolet. They later announced Grammy Award-winning musical artist Pitbull as a team partner.

#Charters#Nascar Cup Series#Daytona 500#Trackhouse Racing Team#Kaulig Racing
