Arella Farm to host Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26
LAMAR • Arella Farm will be hosting a Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day filled with games, food, and fun for the whole family. “We’re really excited about this year’s annual free event!” said Sandie Forbess, owner of Arella Farm. “Chef Daniel will be grilling chicken to sell this year, along with funnel cakes, snow cones and fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. There will be a cakewalk every hour, sack races, drawing contests, and guessing games. Fiber demonstrations will be held every hour for those interested in seeing what a fiber farm does.”www.djournal.com