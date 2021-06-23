Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Arella Farm to host Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26

By Hunter Givens Sports Writer
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAMAR • Arella Farm will be hosting a Free Admission Day on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a day filled with games, food, and fun for the whole family. “We’re really excited about this year’s annual free event!” said Sandie Forbess, owner of Arella Farm. “Chef Daniel will be grilling chicken to sell this year, along with funnel cakes, snow cones and fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. There will be a cakewalk every hour, sack races, drawing contests, and guessing games. Fiber demonstrations will be held every hour for those interested in seeing what a fiber farm does.”

www.djournal.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grilling#Arella Farm#Lamar#Chef Daniel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Rusk, TXThe Cherokeean Herald

Free Fireworks Show Saturday June 3rd at Rusk KOA

Huge Free Fireworks show tonight (Saturday) June 3rd at the Holiday KOA on FM 343 (Atoy Hwy). Show starts at 8:30ish. Come out and enjoy the show and support our community. Everyone is invited. FREE-FREE-FREE.
RestaurantsWRAL

Saturday Slowdown at RambleRill Farm

Categories: Restaurants & Bars, Attractions, Families & Parenting. Join us this Saturday, July 3, 10am-2pm for Saturday Slowdown at RambleRill! We'll have chair massages by Andy Freeman of Therapeutic Arts: Massage Therapy & Arts, beautiful blooms from Firefly Farm, honey and lamb (and lamb meatball samples!) from Fricks Farm & Apiaries, beef from Valley View Farm, plenty of produce, seedlings, handmade soaps and cards and more. Linger awhile: bring a picnic and play croquet, cornhole, or horseshoes or walk the woodland trail.
SportsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Dick's Open To Host Free Outdoor Movie And Fireworks This Saturday

En-Joie golf course will be opened up to the public on Saturday night for a free movie and fireworks. The Dick's Sporting Goods Open Tournament will be showing The Sandlot on the jumbotron on the 18th green with a fireworks show immediately after. "I think with the pandemic happening this...
Militarybutlerradio.com

Kennywood Offering Free Admission For Vets This Weekend

Kennywood is offering a special for those who served this holiday weekend. Admission will be free for active and retired military service members starting tomorrow through Monday. They will also receive up to three discounted tickets for family and friends. The offer is also good for Idlewild and Sandcastle, which...
Free Soil, MImanisteenews.com

Free Soil children's farm hosts summer camp fun

The Circle Rocking S Children's Farm in Free Soil hosted nearly 30 people during a special needs summer camp day on Monday for the Manistee ARC Summer Camp program. "It was a chance for people with special needs to come together, sing songs, play with the animals and do crafts," said Nancy Supran, president.
Otoe County, NEThe Nebraska City News Press

Kimmel Orchard hosts Farm Safety Day

On June 4th, 100 local youth participated in a local Farm Safety Day camp at Kimmel Orchard. Participants were provided with education on numerous topics including ATV Safety, mower safety, PTO hazards, respirator usage, mental health consciousness, Internet Safety, Zoonoses disease control, UNL mobile beef lab and Animal Safety. The Otoe County Sheriff’s office provided a demonstration with the drug dog to end the day. The day was made possible by many local and generous donors and sponsors.
GardeningPosted by
Montclair Local

Northeast Earth Coalition hosting a free garden tour on Saturday, June 26

The Northeast Earth Coalition, Inc. is hosting a free garden tour on Saturday, June 26 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees will meet at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church for a guided tour of the Pine Street Community Garden, at 94 Pine Street. They’ll next move on to a self-guided tour of the Crane Park Demonstration Garden, at the corner of Greenwood and Glenwood Avenues. Then, they’ll go to the Sanctuary Community Garden at First Congregational Church, at 40 South Fullerton Avenue.
Frankenmuth, MInbc25news.com

Zehnder's host 3-day Ragtime Festival June 23rd-25th

(FRANKENMUTH, Mich.) - Zehnder's is hosting a three-day Ragtime Festival with ragtime performers from around the country. Bob Milne is the featured pianist for the festival, along with performances from other world renowned musicians. The festival began Wednesday, June 23rd and runs through Friday June 25th. Below is the full...
LifestyleHoughton Lake Resorter

Sticky Buns Day Saturday at Wellington Farm

The 24th annual Sticky Buns Day is planned June 26 at Wellington Farm, USA. During the event, the Summer Kitchen is in full throttle at the park, which depicts life as it was in a typical Midwestern f...
Hibbing, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Free concert at Hibbing Memorial Building Lot Saturday, June 26

The Reif Arts Council and City of Hibbing are presenting a free concert Saturday, June 26 at 7 p.m. in the Hibbing Memorial Building Parking Lot. The show features the talents of the Iron Range band The Daytrippers. Named after the famous song by the Beatles, The Daytrippers are known...
Arcata, CAkymkemp.com

Friends of the Arcata Marsh Hosting Free Arcata Marsh Tour on June 26th

This is a press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 26. Meet leader Leslie Scopes Anderson at 2 p.m. in front of the Interpretive Center (the building should be open to the public) on South G Street for a 90-minute walk focusing on Marsh birds, plants, and/or ecology. Masks are required inside the Interpretive Center but not outdoors on trails. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
EducationPosted by
BoardingArea

Attend FTU Virtual Seminar on Saturday June 26 ($25) or Free with Online Annual Membership

Good afternoon everyone. If you have no plans this coming Saturday (June 26), I highly recommend attending the FTU Virtual Seminar (tickets available for $25) or free if you have the FTU Online Annual Membership. The seminar starts on Saturday at 8am PT / 11am ET. I have attended all of the FTU Virtual Seminars over the last several months and they are always well done, educational, and entertaining – and I am sure this seminar will be no exception! Here is the schedule and lineup of speakers.
Canandaigua, NYMPNnow

Lincoln Hill Farms to host free July 4th celebration

Lincoln Hill Farms, 3792 state Route 247, Canandaigua, will mark the Fourth of July with fireworks, farm-to-table food from the Smoke House and family-friendly fun from 1 to 11 p.m. The celebration will include over 95 acres of outdoor space, craft brews and beverages from the farm’s silo bar, live...
Columbus, OHPosted by
10TV

Columbus Zoo to host ‘Military Family Free Days’ in July

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be hosting “Military Family Free Days” in honor of those serving our country. From July 3-11, military personnel, both past and present, and their immediate family can get free admission to the zoo and discounted admission to Zoombezi Bay. Active-duty service members and veterans...
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

Day of Free Admission Timed with Opening of GOLEM: A Call to Action

GOLEM: A Call to Action, by artist Julie Weitz, is the inaugural exhibition in The CJM's Black Box Gallery--a new, dedicated space for media art at The Museum. Drawing on Jewish allegory, folklore, and spiritual practice, Weitz's video artworks, My Golem as a Wildland Firefighter and Prayer for Burnt Forests, examine the causes and impacts of megafires, an increasingly devastating aspect of life in California. These works explore progressive wildfire management, including controlled burns--a method long used by California's Indigenous communities--alongside the Jewish imperative of tikkun olam (to heal the world), calling on all of us to uphold the land's right to rest and recuperation.
Franklin, TNfranklinis.com

ANIMAL CENTER TO HOST RABIES & MICROCHIP CLINIC SATURDAY JUNE 26

ANIMAL CENTER TO HOST RABIES & MICROCHIP CLINIC SATURDAY JUNE 26. Pet of the Week: Jellybean is a friendly boy who loves to play. He needs some leash work and is doing well in training. He gets along with other dogs, but we recommend a home with older children due to his high energy level. Come meet Jellybean and the other animals waiting to be discovered at WCAC.