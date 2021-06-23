Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Genius Turner

How to Learn Life Lessons from Chess

Posted by 
Genius Turner
Genius Turner
 7 days ago

"Chess holds its master in its own bonds, shackling the mind and brain so that the inner freedom of the very strongest must suffer" —Albert Einstein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDPml_0acu4Xpf00
Because life boils down to problem-solving, life is ultimately one long chess match.(Jan Vašek/Pixabay)

Perhaps life is one long chess match

"You have to learn the rules of the game," said Einstein. "And then, you have to play better than anyone else."

As for playing "games" of every kind, so far as a game is any rule-based activity with an objective or goal, it's apparent that life must be a game. Ultimately! And perhaps the game that best mirrors life is none other than chess.

Life and chess both involve making moves before their players can win. In both games, knowing which moves to make often requires the three "INs" — insight, intuition and instinct.

Knowing beforehand which moves to make requires insight. And the more such lessons are learned along the way, intuition and instinct develop. This explains why in life, as in chess, experience is called the mother of wisdom.

Because knowledge is long but life is short, players of the game accelerate their learning curves by studying past moves. In life, Socrates — the wisest man of all — described this wise approach as follows:

Employ your time in improving yourself by other men's writings, so that you shall gain easily what others have labored hard for.

In chess, the above practice is known as studying the games played by grandmasters. And by doing so, whenever a player happens to come across a similar setup, he or she can recall how the grandmaster successfully played certain moves.

The following chess game, considered the most famous in history, sheds light on several life lessons.

The Match of the Century

In 1972, Fischer and Spassky played "The Match of the Century."

When the Match of the Century started, chess lovers held their breath. It was a phenomenal display of artistry. The two Grandmasters, at the peak of their powers, went toe-to-toe.

"The first game started out with some minor psychological games, in the opening, but then it calmed down," recalled Susan Polgar, a Grandmaster. "And the position that we reached after 28 moves, seemed like a complete draw. It seemed like they were gonna agree to a draw shortly, and move on to the next game."

Chess master Anthony Saidy added:

All the pieces were traded. They got into an endgame. Each side had a bishop and a bunch of pawns. It was a very easy game ... It was a dead draw. The position reached very even position, virtually symmetrical. And Fischer went haywire! He did something that hardly anyone would do except a rank amateur. He grabbed a pawn, allowing his bishop to be trapped.

Shelby Lyman went so far as to have dubbed Fischer's move "a colossal beginner's blunder. He took a pawn which allowed Spassky to trap his bishop. We couldn't believe it!"

In the chess world, this first game is affectionately known as "The Poisoned Pawn."

Takeaway Life Lesson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adwqT_0acu4Xpf00
Like chess, life boils down to not only being able to read the signs but also acting in agreement with such insights.(Draggin/Flickr)

Though Bobby Fischer was a better player than Spassky, in this particular game — Fischer's greatest strength also served as his greatest flaw.

Fischer was head-strong, to the point of being arrogant. And because he was fueled by pride, said to go before the fall, despite knowing all the signs pointed to settle for a draw — Fischer took an unnecessary risk. In short, just as he lost the chess game, in life, making such careless moves usually end in losing.

Take for instance the married lady who spots the warning signs that she and a coworker are getting a tad too "cozy." The more she elects to ignore such signs, the more she falls for the poisoned pawn.

"One must learn to read the signs," whispers Bacife. "They are there . . . all around. There is a pattern to life — tap into that!" And because there's a pattern to chess, too, chess teaches life lessons. Or as Bobby Fischer once put it:

Chess is life.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Genius Turner

Genius Turner

New York City, NY
721
Followers
120
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

My writing is popular in academia (biology, psychology, etc.) and on websites such as Quora (millions of views) and Medium. Also, I'm signed to the same literary agency as Eckhart Tolle. In short, my sole mission in life is to serve my brothers and sisters from all walks of life. http://finalspeciescode.com/

 http://finalspeciescode.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Fischer
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Socrates
Person
Susan Polgar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chess Life#Chess Game#Chess Players#Life Lessons#Draggin Flickr#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Chess
Related
EconomyNewsTimes

4 Lessons All Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Dallas Jenkins of 'The Chosen'

Entrepreneurs have certain aspects that are core to their DNA. And it doesn’t really matter what industry they’re in. Whatever their discipline, whatever their background, there are certain things that all entrepreneurs relate to. Dallas Jenkins is one of those entrepreneurs, but his background is a little different than most....
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Monster Master Live On Kickstarter

Independent development studio Flatfish Games informs that their Kickstarter campaign to fund Monster Master for PC has been live since June 21st. Monster Master is an online multiplayer game where 3 FPS survivors fight 1 RTS player controlling a horde of monsters in Stephen King novel-like setting. In the game,...
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

“The cave you fear to enter holds the treasure you seek”

Wisdom on creativity from Joseph Campbell and Carl Jung. As most of you know, I’m an acolyte of Joseph Campbell, having studied him first when I was an undergraduate at the University of Virginia, then later at Yale, and eventually when I came to Hollywood and discovered he was all the rage in story development circles due to the influence of Christopher Vogler.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Chivalry 2 Review

Well, Chivalry 2 was an experience to say the least. I wasn’t sure what I was getting into, having never played the original title Chivalry: Medieval Warfare. Between Fortnite, Call of Duty and World of Warcraft I have plenty of PVP experience, but nothing prepared me for this. I enjoyed myself, but I’m not sure I should have.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The 20 Best Video Game Books

Here are the 20 best video game books, across several genres. For diehard video game fans, gaming is a way of life that finds its way into every part of their day. You eat, sleep, and breathe video games, so of course why not read them too?. The books listed...
Hobbiesdotesports.com

Trio of legendary Creatures support Venture mechanic in MTG Forgotten Realms

Venture is a key mechanic in the upcoming Magic: The Gathering crossover set, Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. To capture the flavor of exploring, the Venture mechanic allows players to travel through dungeons that have effects for each room explored. The set is filled with lower-rarity cards that support the mechanic.
Video Gameshardcoredroid.com

Moonlight Sculptor Review

Moonlight Sculptor is a free-to-play MMORPG by XL Games, and it feels like one. An RPG, that is. The game has a variety of modes and side quests to choose from, so many that you may feel overwhelmed at first. But you’ll soon realize that it will take a decent chunk of time to unlock the different features and modes that are offered, as they’re locked behind player levels. Leveling up doesn’t happen very quickly, so that begs the question: Is the game worth the time investment?
Video Gamesfictiontalk.com

Humankind and the Tech Tree: A Game Design Review

Humankind, the upcoming historical 4X strategy game by Amplitude Studios, has just finished a week-long closed beta. While it may be too early to make a final judgement on whether Sid Meier’s Civilization can stand the test of time against the latest game challenging for its throne, Humankind has definitely brought a fresh perspective to the genre in several ways.
ScienceInverse

See the “Dragon Man”

Chris Stringer, the research leader in human origins at the Natural History Museum London, explains the Homo longi, the best example of which is the newly discovered “Dragon Man,” like so:. “If Neanderthals are considered distinct enough to represent a distinct species, then the Harbin group also warrants this.”. The...
Beauty & FashionThe Guardian

What life lessons can we really learn from ‘femininity coaching’?

Summer has arrived and through the hayfevered mists it’s clear to see the femininity industry is thriving. It smells amazing. The parks, the streets, they’re alive with flicky skirts, clicky heels, bronzer dusted 2cm thick in order to make up for those lost lockdown months. I have purchased a tinted lipbalm, some herbal tea and a pair of high-leg period pants this week alone. But it’s not just the vanilla-scented accessories of femininity that are available to buy today; no, these are simply the scaffolding on which the project leans.
EconomyNew Haven Register

4 Lessons All Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Dallas Jenkins of 'The Chosen'

Entrepreneurs have certain aspects that are core to their DNA. And it doesn’t really matter what industry they’re in. Whatever their discipline, whatever their background, there are certain things that all entrepreneurs relate to. Dallas Jenkins is one of those entrepreneurs, but his background is a little different than most....