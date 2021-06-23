Cancel
High School

Elverado High School reports 8% truancy rate

By Illinois Business Daily Reports
ilbusinessdaily.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe truancy rate at Elverado High School rose to eight percent during the 2018-19 school year, according to a Illinois Business Daily analysis of the latest Illinois schools report card. The school's average daily attendance rate was 93 percent. Students are considered chronically truant if they miss five percent of...

ilbusinessdaily.com
