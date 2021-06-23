Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Chinese Covid Vaccines Got These Nations In Trouble

By Rada Mateescu
healththoroughfare.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may or may not know that Mongolia promised its people a Covid-free summer and Bahrain said that there would be a return to normal life on its way. More than that, Seychelles aimed to jump-start the economy. But, unfortunately, all these three nations put their faith in the easily accessible Chinese-made vaccines which would allow them to roll out some programs at a time when the world was struggling badly.

www.healththoroughfare.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Mongolia#Chinese#Seattle Times#Cnn#Philippine#Delta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
News Break
Health
News Break
World
Country
India
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

3 in 4 Fully Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

The U.S. has really opened back up over the last month, and fully vaccinated individuals have been told it's safe to live their lives, essentially as they had been pre-pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to "resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic," but there is still a very small risk that you could get infected with COVID even once you've been fully vaccinated. While many of these cases—known as a "breakthrough infections"—end up being symptom-free, some vaccinated people are more at risk for severe outcomes.
Baltimore, MDfoxbaltimore.com

FDA adds warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The FDA is adding a warning to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Moderna, about a possible issue of myocarditis among youth. Dr. Wilbur Chen, a Vaccine Researcher at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health, explains why the warning is necessary.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

The US’s greatest danger isn’t China. It’s much closer to home

China’s increasingly aggressive geopolitical and economic stance in the world is unleashing a fierce bipartisan backlash in America. That’s fine if it leads to more public investment in basic research, education, and infrastructure – as did the Sputnik shock of the late 1950s. But it poses dangers as well. More...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Even if a COVID vaccine is approved this winter, most Americans won’t get access until mid-2021

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. While a “very limited supply” of a Covid-19 vaccine might be ready in November or December, it “will have to be prioritized,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield told a Senate appropriations subcommittee [September 16].
Pharmaceuticalskdal610.com

Russian regions run low on vaccines as COVID-19 cases hit record

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A central Russian region on Saturday suspended COVID-19 vaccinations for two days due to a shortage of doses, local officials said, as the country reported its highest daily increase in coronavirus cases since mid-January. Russia is facing a surge in new cases that authorities blame on the...
Indiatucsonpost.com

Xi Jinping for strengthening jurisdiction on Hong Kong

Beijing [China], July 1 (ANI): As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marked 100 years on Thursday, President Xi Jinping stressed on ensuring that the central government exercises overall jurisdiction over Hong Kong and Macao. Xi, also the chairman of China's Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a speech at...
Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

Indonesia's doctors becoming patients after China vaccines

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 26 (ANI): Facing increased COVID-19 infections and a deadly variant, Indonesia's doctors are at the centre of the crisis as many have died after being vaccinated by the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine - Sinovac. On Thursday, the country recorded more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19, the highest number...
Public Healthwashingtoninformer.com

WHO Says Even Vaccinated Should Keep Wearing Masks as COVID Delta Variant Spreads

The World Health Organization has recommended for mask wearing to continue for the foreseeable future amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — even for those who are vaccinated — as the more easily transmitted delta variant of the virus runs rampant worldwide. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Dr. Mariangela Simao,...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Dr Fauci says 'quite concerned' over Delta COVID-19 variant

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], July 1 (ANI): The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is the greatest threat to the United States' attempt to eradicate COVID-19, White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. During a broadcast interview, the head of the National Institutes of Allergy and...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Long-serving Chinese ambassador to US to leave post

China’s longest serving ambassador to the U.S. confirmed on Tuesday that he is leaving his post, amid one of the most tense periods in relations between Washington and Beijing. Cui Tiankai, who has served in Washington for eight years, reportedly issued a farewell letter in which he raised concern about...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.