On paper, this game had the makings of a classic pitchers’ duel. On the mound for the White Sox was Carlos Rodon and his sparkling 2.06 ERA. Going for the Twins? Old White Sox nemesis Jose Berrios and his 3.41 ERA over 89.2 IP this season. Add in the fact that Berrios’ career line against Sox looked like this: 12-2 in 17 games started, a 2.65 ERA, and 111 Ks against just 25 walks, and it seemed as though runs would be at a premium. There’s a reason why they play the games, however, and neither starting pitcher would get to the sixth. Rodon was hampered by some questionable defense, while Berrios was stymied by an excellent White Sox approach: pepper him with hits by going opposite field, all afternoon long.