SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are searching for a man who is accused of chasing a woman on a bicycle at Minto-Brown Island Park on Tuesday morning. The woman reported she was riding the trails near the river when she passed a man on a bike who was stopped and noticed he had a pair of pruning shears in his hand. Police said the woman continued her ride but then noticed the suspect had started to chase her. The suspect rammed her bicycle with his at one point.