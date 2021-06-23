Fort Worth Positions Itself as Up-and-Coming Filming Destination

Rustic charm meets luxe amenities at Hotel Drover, an Autograph Collection hotel settled in the Fort Worth Stockyards’ National Historic District. Designed with the dignity and history of Texas drovers and cattlepeople, Hotel Drover puts a modern twist on the past. The hotel anchors Mule Alley, an old horse and mule barn restored into an entertainment destination. Many art installations nod to the West, with a neon cowboy installation by Neon Jungle and a metal sculpture by John Lopez, as well as artwork from local and global artists. Furnishings are custom to the property, with a two-story library featuring Texas-inspired books and chandeliers of blackened steel inspired by antlers. Each of the 200 guestrooms and suites are different and exude a vibe entirely their own while falling into a distinct collection of room categories like Texana, Frontier, and Republic. Hotel Drover also offers a variety of culinary options, including contemporary Texan signature restaurant 97 West Kitchen & Bar at Fort Worth Stockyards; Veranda Bar, which serves cocktails from the restaurant in an outdoor seating area; and the Lobby Bar, an intimate seating area for late night bites. In addition, The Backyard—an outdoor area with cabanas, daybeds, custom seating, heated pool, and hot tub—will host The Backyard Unplugged, providing a vibrant social scene with live music on an outdoor stage. The property also includes two boutique retail outlets, an on-site fitness center, and 40,000 square feet of meeting and events space, where couples can get married overlooking Marine Creek. Hotel Drover is pet-friendly and offers programming for children, allowing guests of all kinds to enjoy a historical yet upscale experience.