This weekend's Styrian Grand Prix will be held at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria which originally went by the name Osterreichring when the track was built in 1969 as a replacement for the Zeltweg airfield circuit. The track itself has a total of ten turns, a circuit length of 2.68 miles (4.318km) and drivers will complete 71 laps before finishing the 190 mile (306km) race. Former McLaren and now Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr. set a lap record of just over one minute and five seconds at last year's Styrian Grand Prix.