Health

Fort Worth medical school receives provisional accreditation

By FWBP Staff
ourcommunitynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) granted TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine Provisional Accreditation, bringing the medical school one step closer to full accreditation. “This is a tremendous step in solidifying the medical school’s role as a critical partner in making Fort Worth and North Texas a place...

ourcommunitynow.com
