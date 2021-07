Unrestricted mutation of shared state is a source of many well-known problems. The predominant safe solutions are pure functional programming, which bans mutation outright, and flow sensitive type systems, which depend on sophisticated typing rules. Mutable value semantics is a third approach that bans sharing instead of mutation, thereby supporting part-wise in-place mutation and local reasoning, while maintaining a simple type system. In the purest form of mutable value semantics, references are second-class: they are only created implicitly, at function boundaries, and cannot be stored in variables or object fields. Hence, variables can never share mutable state.