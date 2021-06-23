Cancel
VOY Glasses Cadore 2nd-gen tunable eyewear adapts to your vision and has an elegant frame

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 11 days ago
Ensure your vision is crystal clear, no matter your activity, with the VOY Glasses Cadore 2nd-gen tunable eyewear. This updated lens boasts an elegant stainless steel frame design. What’s more, the adjustable lens adapts to your vision. Just a smooth turn is all it takes to transition from reading to driving and working on the computer to going for a walk. The capabilities rely on nano-precision technologies and have received a CES 2021 Innovation Award. Also, the Cadore makes a great addition to your WFH setup. Not only do these eyeglasses protect against UV light, but they also block out blue light from electronic devices. Moreover, they’re antiscratch and antiglare, and they have water resistance. Finally, you can get this eyewear either as regular glasses or sunglasses, which come with premium polarized mirrored lenses. That way, you can enjoy adaptable vision whether you’re indoors or outdoors.

thegadgetflow.com
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
#Eyewear#Electronic Devices#Lenses#Innovation Award
Entertain your family on the go with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite ultraportable tablet. This gadget features an 8.7-inch screen and a sturdy metal frame. So you can give it to the kids in the car without worrying about it breaking. Additionally, with super-smooth streaming thanks to the octa-core processor, this tech gadget is great for watching shows and movies. Also, with up to 64 GB of internal storage—expandable up to 1 TB—you can store your favorites. And the slim bezels and Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos immerse you in your favorite content and make this device great for mobile gaming. Furthermore, the long-lasting battery with 15 watts of Adaptive Fast Charging ensures hours of use. For entertainment that the whole family can enjoy, go for this tablet.