North America continues to dominate global LNG liquefaction capacity additions by 2025
North America is expected to lead the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity additions by 2025, contributing around 63% of the total. North America is expected to lead the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity additions by 2025, contributing around 63%, says GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company. The Former Soviet Union (FSU) region is a distant second place, with 18%, followed by the Middle East at 10%.www.naturalgasworld.com