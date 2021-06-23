Cancel
Still Sore After Leg Day? Here's How to Recover Faster

By Andre Gilbo
ourcommunitynow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a particularly intense leg day, you'll likely be filled with questions:. What happens if I ever need to walk up a flight of stairs? Will I die?. The answers to those questions can vary greatly, depending on your general level of activity, how heavy your workout was, and a myriad of other factors—including genetics. In short, you should expect the day after leg day to be the worst of it, and getting back to normal can take between two and three total days. If you're looking to ditch the post-workout waddle a little faster, however, there are some things you can do to speed up your recovery and offset some soreness.

ourcommunitynow.com
