World

N.Korea say it is not considering any contact with the U.S. -KCNA

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said it is not considering any contact with the United States, state media KCNA reported, citing Foreign Minister Ri Son Gwon on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

