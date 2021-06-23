Cancel
Environment

Bottles to bricks: Lego finds the right fit with recycled plastic

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 11 days ago

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – Lego expects to begin selling toy building bricks made from recycled plastic bottles in 18 to 24 months, having found a suitable green alternative to oil-based plastic, the Danish toymaker said on Wednesday. Lego’s search for an alternative material has been a challenge, with almost 150 engineers...

whbl.com
#Plastic Bottles#Plastic Toys#Recycled Plastic#Reuters#Danish#Mattel
