BYU Football: 3 reasons why BYU will finish ranked in 2021

2020 was the first year that BYU Football finished ranked since going Independent. If you grew up watching BYU Football through the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s seeing BYU Football ranked at the end of the season was the norm. In fact, from 1979 until 2009 the Cougars finished ranked 16 times (about 53%). During the 2010’s era, BYU Football didn’t finished ranked even once. The Cougars were ranked quite a few times during the season, but once November hit, those rankings were always just a memory.