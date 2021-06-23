Cancel
Libya's Foreign Minister Sees Progress on Removal of Foreign Mercenaries

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 11 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) -Libya's foreign minister said on Wednesday international powers had made progress at talks in Berlin on the removal of foreign fighters from the country, although a final communique from the U.N.-backed conference specified no concrete new measures. Libya has had little stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising against...

www.usnews.com
