Wednesday will be a bit warmer than yesterday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! Some of us were able to drop into the 50s this morning, but that was short-lived. We’ll see temperatures warming into the upper-80s this afternoon. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this morning, with clouds gradually decreasing heading into the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon, but mainly south of I-20. Storm chances will increase a bit on Thursday, and storms will be possible area-wide. High temperatures on our Thursday will be in the low-90s. Scattered shower and storm chances look to continue into our Friday and Saturday. High temperatures during this time frame will be in the upper-80s, with morning lows in the 70s. Storm chances will increase a bit on Sunday and Monday, so be sure to continue keeping that eye to the sky!