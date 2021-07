WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world, and for a good reason: it offers free international calling, messaging services to anywhere in the world, state-of-the-art security, and more. In many ways, WhatsApp has made connecting to other people around the globe significantly easier. However, the one downside to WhatsApp is that it’s difficult to transfer your data to a new phone if it’s running a different operating system. For instance, the process of transferring your WhatsApp data from an Android to an iPhone can be a bit of a pain.