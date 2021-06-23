PSO2 New Genesis Microsoft Store Bug Prevents Players from Launching Game

Semiconductor shortages and the coronavirus pandemic have prevented PS5 and Xbox Series X from hitting stores normally. The companies believe that the situation will not normalize until next year, so those who are interested in acquiring one of the new systems have to be very attentive to stock replenishments. Xbox has announced through social networks that there will be new units of its most powerful machine Today June 22 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Where? In the Microsoft Store.