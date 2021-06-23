PSO2 New Genesis Microsoft Store Bug Prevents Players from Launching Game
A Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis bug on PC is preventing players from launching their games. This bug is exclusive to the Windows 10 version of PSO2 New Genesis purchased through the Microsoft Store. While it prevents players from launching the game from the Microsoft Store, they can access the game through the Start Menu. The official Twitter account for PSO2 New Genesis shared information regarding this bug, and how to bypass the issue.www.siliconera.com