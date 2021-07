Uefa have blocked a request to illuminate the Euro 2020 stadium in Munich in rainbow colours for the Germany vs Hungary match because it believes the gesture has a “political context”.European football’s governing body said it received the request from the mayor of the German city, Dieter Reiter, on Monday.Uefa said that the mayor’s reason for the request was a response to legislation passed in Hungary banning gay people from appearing in school educational materials or programmes for under-18s.On that basis, Uefa said it could not grant the request and proposed alternative dates for the Allianz Arena to be...