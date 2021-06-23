Cancel
NFL

What John Johnson III Brings To Cleveland

By Alec Kwait
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Johnson III signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns near the beginning of the free agency. The contract was universally viewed as a home run bargain for Cleveland, as the former pro bowler will be owed just $5.25 million dollars in 2021; a season in which the salary cap is impacted by the pandemic. This allowed for salary cap flexibility for Andrew Berry to make other moves, such as bringing in Johnson’s former LA teammate in the secondary Troy Hill. Not only was Johnson’s contract a terrific value for the Browns, but he will immediately become one of the leaders of a Browns defense that dealt with many issues a season ago. What John Johnson III brings to Cleveland should greatly help the Browns.

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

