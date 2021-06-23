John Johnson III signed a three-year contract with the Cleveland Browns near the beginning of the free agency. The contract was universally viewed as a home run bargain for Cleveland, as the former pro bowler will be owed just $5.25 million dollars in 2021; a season in which the salary cap is impacted by the pandemic. This allowed for salary cap flexibility for Andrew Berry to make other moves, such as bringing in Johnson’s former LA teammate in the secondary Troy Hill. Not only was Johnson’s contract a terrific value for the Browns, but he will immediately become one of the leaders of a Browns defense that dealt with many issues a season ago. What John Johnson III brings to Cleveland should greatly help the Browns.