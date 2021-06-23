Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Rob Page: Wales caretaker manager says there will be no emotion shown in Euro 2020 clash with Denmark

By Geraint Hughes, Joe Tanner
SkySports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Page says there will not be any emotion attached to their clash with Denmark and admits his Wales side will face "a very good outfit" in Amsterdam on Saturday. Denmark endured a difficult group phase after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest just before half-time in their opener against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The former Tottenham midfielder was taken to hospital but has now been discharged after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.

www.skysports.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Rob Page
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Gareth Bale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales#Emotion#Group B#Sky Sports News#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Gareth Bale insists Wales are used to underdogs tag ahead of Denmark clash

Gareth Bale has embraced Wales’ underdogs tag, with Euro 2020 rivals Denmark counting on support from all over Europe following Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest. Inter Milan midfielder Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s tournament opener against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and is currently recovering at home. Denmark...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Bale and Wales swimming against the tide in Denmark clash at Euro 2020

Amsterdam (AFP) – Gareth Bale and Wales may have been the neutrals’ favourites during their rousing run to the semi-finals of the last European Championship, but as they prepare to face Denmark in the last 16 at Euro 2020 in Amsterdam on Saturday the goodwill is likely to all be for their opponents.
Premier Leaguesemoball.com

Denmark on the road for 1st time to face Wales at Euro 2020

AMSTERDAM (AP) -- After three emotional European Championship matches in Copenhagen, Denmark will next play in a city that Christian Eriksen once called home. The Danes will take on Wales in the round of 16 at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday, a stadium where Eriksen is fondly remembered by Ajax fans as a stylish midfield playmaker from 2010-13 before his transfer to Tottenham.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Dolberg stars as Denmark outclass Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Amsterdam (AFP) – Denmark marked the 29th anniversary of their greatest triumph by marching on to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday as Kasper Dolberg scored twice in an emphatic 4-0 win over Wales before an exultant travelling support in Amsterdam. In the city where Christian Eriksen made his...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Denmark beats Wales 4-0 at Euro 2020

Kasper Dolberg scored two goals to give Denmark a 4-0 victory over Wales and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals. Denmark has ridden a wave of emotion through the tournament since playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s opening group match and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Denmark’s calculated tactical shift unpicks Wales to sustain emotional Euro 2020 journey

At the time, it felt like nothing at all. A bobbling ball in the Danish box fell momentarily to Aaron Ramsey. Instinctively, the midfielder got a right-footed shot away. It beat the nearest Denmark defender but did not travel much further as it clattered into Gareth Bale.For the previous 20 minutes, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena had murmured with Welsh domination. Bale already had a sighter, darting in from the left and shooting beyond the far post from outside the box. The Danes were tetchy, Wales brimming with confidence.As with all “sliding doors” moments, only hindsight offers the clarity to...
SoccerTelegraph

Wales thrashed by inspired Denmark to end Euro 2020 campaign

Denmark look a force and through to quarter-finals. Bright Wales start fades with Harry Wilson sent off late on. Attention now turns to Gareth Bale's international future. Those of us on the outside of Denmark’s squad can only guess at the extent of the psychological impact of Christian Eriksen’s collapse earlier in the tournament, although there can be no questioning whether this strange cocktail of trauma and relief has since proven to be a powerful and motivating force for his team-mates.
SoccerSkySports

Italy 1-0 Wales: Matteo Pessina seals win for hosts but Rob Page's side into Euro 2020 last 16 despite Ethan Ampadu red card

Ten-man Wales sealed second spot in Group A and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020, despite losing 1-0 to a much-changed Italy in Rome. Ethan Ampadu's straight red card on 55 minutes had sparked fears Switzerland - who beat Turkey 3-1 - could come up with the goal difference swing they needed to send Wales into the uncertainty of a third-place qualifying spot.
UEFAvavel.com

Wales looking to qualify in style, says manager Page

Wales manager Robert Page says that his side will look to beat Italy on their own turf at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome this evening. The Dragons have taken four points from their opening two games at this summer's UEFA EURO 2020 and they now take on Italy to determine who will win the group.
SoccerThe Guardian

Robert Page warns Euro 2020 rivals not to underestimate his Wales side

Robert Page has warned European Championship rivals to never “underestimate the character of a Welshman” after 10-man Wales progressed to the last 16 despite losing against Italy. Wales will play the runners-up in Group B – likely to be one of Russia, Finland or Denmark – in Amsterdam on Saturday...
SoccerThe Guardian

Denmark roar past Russia to set up Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Wales

Few teams have ever deserved to make progress as much as Denmark did on a thrilling night in Copenhagen. Players who, just nine days ago, were traumatised to see Christian Eriksen suffer cardiac arrest in the middle of their first match produced a momentous performance on the same pitch, emerging as glorious victors over Russia to set up a last 16 showdown with Wales.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Robert Page says Denmark must respect quality of Wales attack

Dates: 11 June-11 July Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 Live, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details. Robert Page says Wales possess counter-attackers "who are the best in...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: World against Wales for Denmark game, says Connor Roberts

Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam Date: Saturday, 26 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One and S4C, live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates. Wales defender Connor Roberts says "99%...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Wales vs Denmark LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction today

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area.He doubled Denmark’s advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from...