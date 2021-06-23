Rob Page: Wales caretaker manager says there will be no emotion shown in Euro 2020 clash with Denmark

At the time, it felt like nothing at all. A bobbling ball in the Danish box fell momentarily to Aaron Ramsey. Instinctively, the midfielder got a right-footed shot away. It beat the nearest Denmark defender but did not travel much further as it clattered into Gareth Bale.For the previous 20 minutes, Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena had murmured with Welsh domination. Bale already had a sighter, darting in from the left and shooting beyond the far post from outside the box. The Danes were tetchy, Wales brimming with confidence.As with all “sliding doors” moments, only hindsight offers the clarity to...