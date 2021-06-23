Rob Page: Wales caretaker manager says there will be no emotion shown in Euro 2020 clash with Denmark
Rob Page says there will not be any emotion attached to their clash with Denmark and admits his Wales side will face "a very good outfit" in Amsterdam on Saturday. Denmark endured a difficult group phase after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest just before half-time in their opener against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The former Tottenham midfielder was taken to hospital but has now been discharged after a successful operation to fit a defibrillator implant.www.skysports.com