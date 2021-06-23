Tasty Tiramisu Panna Cotta Recipe

When my package of Takii Umami Powder ran out recently, more was definitely necessary. I’d mostly been using it to make an extremely simple dip — organic sour cream, minced green onions and/or chives, fresh-ground black pepper, plus lots of Takii — that people found confoundingly delicious. Failing to remember where I’d gotten the Takii, I saw that it read “Product of Singapore,” but bore a Mercer Island address. It seemed only fair to call the owners to thank them and hear their story. Here’s what Alex Dang and Tony Pai had to say — they met as undergrads at the University of Washington’s business school, by the way — plus another easy, excellent Takii recipe that’s better for you than chips and dip.