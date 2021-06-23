Tasty Tiramisu Panna Cotta Recipe

A long-standing myth among tomato lovers is that home-grown tomatoes taste the best. But it’s the variety of the tomatoes that actually influences the taste, not whether they’re grown on a farm or in a backyard. True, most farms grow varieties selected for their commercial qualities, which means tough skins that withstand shipping, bold colors for eye appeal, and uniform ripening for efficient harvest. Flavor, unfortunately, is secondary. That is why I go for the more flavorful varieties that typically aren’t available in the produce section. These varieties aren’t usually offered as transplants at the garden center, so you’ll have to grow your own plants from seed.