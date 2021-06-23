Cancel
Kearney, NE

Large sculpture planned at UNK

By News Channel Nebraska
News Channel Nebraska
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is transforming the Central Green space at University Village by adding a new sculpture to the mixed-use development. The piece of art named “Parable” will include three large steel arches, with the shortest being 25 feet in height and the tallest 40 feet high at its peak. The sculpture measures 47 feet wide and will be surrounded on each side by four concrete performance stages and seating. It is created from hundreds of 2-inch steel pipes welded together to form three intersecting parabolas.

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com
