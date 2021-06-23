Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonner Springs, KS

14-year-old boy dies after falling from moving vehicle

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — A 14-year-old Kansas boy has died after falling from a moving vehicle driven by another juvenile.

The accident happened Monday in Bonner Springs in suburban Kansas City. Police did not identify the victim.

A statement from police said officers responded to a report of a medical emergency in a parking lot and determined that two juveniles were riding on a vehicle driven by another juvenile. One of them fell and was critically injured. He died at a hospital.

No additional information was immediately released.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bonner Springs, KS
Accidents
Bonner Springs, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

73-year-old man killed after one-vehicle crash in Kansas

FRONTENAC, Kan. (AP) — A 73-year-old Kansas man was killed after a crash Saturday night in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Virgil McCulloch was driving in Frontenac, Kansas, when his SUV went off the road. The vehicle hit a set of mailboxes and a driveway, then sped up rapidly and hit a concrete storm ditch culvert.
Wichita, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

1 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man was killed and two other people were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in southeast Wichita. Police responding to multiple calls of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. found a 49-year-old man dead, KWCH-TV reported. A 14-year-old boy and a 36-year-old man also had gunshot wounds.
Wood County, WIPosted by
The Associated Press

Recreational vehicle crash kills passenger, injures driver

SARATOGA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say one person died and another person was injured following a recreational vehicle crash early Sunday in Wood County. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported in Saratoga around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The department says the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a ditch. WEAU-TV reports.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

6th death in crash involving big rig, 2 vehicles in Arizona

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — A sixth person has died after a crash west of Phoenix involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles, according to authorities. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the crash occurred on Interstate 10 Friday afternoon near Tonopah — about an hour away from Phoenix — when a tractor-trailer heading ran into the back of a car carrying five people.
Iowa StatePosted by
The Associated Press

1 killed, 3 injured in Iowa Independence Day parade accident

SLATER, Iowa (AP) — A Minnesota woman was killed and three other people injured Saturday at an Independence Day parade in Iowa. Iowa State Police said a 2007 Hyundai Sonata was parked on the street after the parade when pedestrians were in the road. A 75-year-old woman backed out and struck several people, the Des Moines Register reported.