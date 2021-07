To help us continue to monitor and prevent any spread of COVID-19 on campus in the Fall, we will again require weekly saliva-based testing for all students, faculty and staff who will be on our Lincoln campuses. Regular testing in the Spring allowed us to maintain a positivity rate less than 1 percent and to quickly contain any spread of COVID-19 on campus. Tests will be offered Sunday through Thursday each week and will remain required weekly for those without exemptions, until public health guidance advises that we may be able to pivot to random testing.