All Invited To Second Chamber And CYP Live + Local Concert Thursday

The first Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Young Professional’s free Live + Local event in May was a huge success, bringing hundreds of people to the downtown district to enjoy a 2 ½ Guitars concert. Tomorrow (Thursday) will bring another event to the stage on Adams Street. United Bank of Iowa is sponsoring the Scott Larsen performance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to grab a lawn chair and their own beverages—water, soda, beer or seltzers (no hard liquor and no glass allowed)—and head downtown for fun with friends and neighbors.