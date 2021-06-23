Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

25 people in jail custody test positive for COVID-19

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials confirmed Tuesday that another COVID-19 outbreak at Multnomah County’s Inverness Jail has infected 25 people in custody in the past month.

Those in custody at the Northeast Portland jail were not taken to their court appearances Monday because of the outbreak, according to written notices posted at the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Chris Liedle told The Oregonian/OregonLive the outbreak started May 23 when a person lodged at Inverness who had been showing COVID-19 symptoms tested positive for the virus.

Liedle said almost all those who have since tested positive have had mild or no symptoms. One inmate was hospitalized, Liedle said, but is now back in jail.

Liedle did not immediately specify the source of the outbreak.

He said inmates are regularly offered COVID-19 vaccines and that the county has reduced its jail population by one-third and increased COVID-19 testing.

The jail has had other COVID-19 outbreaks since the start of the pandemic. In April, 15 inmates who contracted COVID-19 while at Inverness sued the county and Sheriff Mike Reese, alleging the county failed to take proper safety precautions, denied inmates COVID-19 testing and mixed infected inmates and guards with those who were healthy.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

496K+
Followers
265K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Portland, OR
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Covid 19 Vaccines#Oregonian#Ap#Inverness Jail#U S Courthouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SocietyPosted by
The Associated Press

Croatia police detain several over Pride march incidents

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian police have detained several people over incidents during and after this weekend’s Pride march in the capital of Zagreb. The incidents included verbal and physical attacks on some participants and the burning of a rainbow-colored LGBT flag, the Zagreb police said Sunday. Police are still looking for some of the perpetrators.