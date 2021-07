Amazon Prime Video, with all eight episodes landing at once. Each episode runs for 39–80 minutes. As far as the eighth season is concerned, here is what you need to know. On February 13, 2020, the show was greenlit for its seventh round, which was also billed as its final outing. The early announcement came even before the sixth season debuted. In response to the news, Michael Connelly stated, “I’m proud of what we have accomplished with ‘Bosch’ and look forward to completing the story in season seven. It’s bittersweet, but all good things come to an end, and I am happy that we will be able to go out the way we want to.” So, it looks like the streamer did not pull the plug on the show, but the storyline simply ran its course.