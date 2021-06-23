Cancel
Food Science Babe: 'Plant-based' demand spurs innovation in milk alternatives

Cover picture for the articleDairy milk has been a part of the human diet for thousands of years. Demand skyrocketed in the early 1900s when pasteurization allowed for extended shelf life as well as a much safer product. Although plant-based “milks” have a long history in many cultures around the world, there weren’t many widely available plant-based commercial milk alternative products until the 1970s and ’80s, when soy milk alternatives became increasingly popular. Now plant-based alternatives are one of the most rapidly growing segments in the food industry. With increased demand, there is increased innovation, and that innovation in the non-dairy milk alternative industry has led to a lot of exciting new products throughout the last several years.

