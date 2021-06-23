Facebook smartwatch: Everything we know about the social network’s wearable plans

While there are a lot of rumours circling Microsoft's upcoming major update to the Windows operating system a lot of information about Windows 11 has been figured out thanks to a leak from earlier this month which led to anyone being able to get their hands on a pre-release copy of Windows 11. On the other hand, however, there’s plenty still to be learned about the OS, since the pre-release build that was leaked is quite clearly incomplete. From gaming performance to its interface, here’s everything we know about Windows 11, leading up to the official announcement on June 24, 2021.