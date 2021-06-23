Cancel
Charities

Warren Buffett resigns from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

News 8 KFMB
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Warren Buffett on Wednesday resigned as a trustee of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which says it will announce plans in July to answer questions raised about its leadership structure as it deals with the divorce of its two founders. The announcement from Buffett comes weeks...

www.cbs8.com
Bill Gates
Warren Buffett
Melinda Gates
