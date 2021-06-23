AdsWizz New Audio Attribution Solution Delivers Positive Results for Advertisers

A new study of hundreds of ad campaigns across 20 categories helps quantify the impact of digital audio advertising. To help market its new attribution system – which uses pixels to track and measure consumer activities like app downloads, site visits, and actual purchases – ad tech provider AdsWizz conducted a study of 600 campaigns executed by 12 agencies from the U.S. and U.K spanning campaigns in the auto, delivery services, financial services, grocery, health & beauty, home improvement, QSR, weight loss and other categories that used the attribution technology. It found advertisers saw a 4.0% average conversion rate of ad impressions, and of the campaigns tracking purchase related conversions, 82% of advertisers were able to attribute a purchase to the audio advertising campaign.