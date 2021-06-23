Cancel
AdsWizz New Audio Attribution Solution Delivers Positive Results for Advertisers

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdsWizz, the global leader in digital audio and podcast advertising solutions, has expanded its tools with a new attribution solution. This solution for audio allows advertisers to accurately measure the impact of their ads and maximize the effectiveness of each campaign while it is still in progress. In a study of 600 campaigns that have used AdsWizz attribution technology, advertisers saw a 4.0% average conversion rate of ad impressions, and of the campaigns tracking purchase related conversions, 82% of advertisers were able to attribute a purchase to the audio advertising campaign.

