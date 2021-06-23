Iliza Shlesinger Reveals The Truth About All Those Lies In Good On Paper - Exclusive
Stand-up comic Iliza Shlesinger, best known for her Netflix specials and her stunning 2008 win on "Last Comic Standing," is next starring in "Good on Paper," a new Netflix comedy which Shlesinger also wrote. In the film, Shlesinger plays Andrea Singer, a thinly disguised fictional version of herself — a rising stand-up and actor — who likes to date but doesn't really have time to fall in love. That is, until she meets the awkward, nerdy Dennis (Ryan Hansen), with whom she strikes up a friendship that soon turns into something deeper.www.looper.com