Plant On Underdog Role Versus Canelo: Those Odds Are Just Numbers To Me

Nearly everything that Caleb Plant has achieved in life has been the result of defying the odds. It held true when he won his first major title in the pro ranks and will have to be the case again should he land a dream fight with four-division and reigning unified super middleweight titlist Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (56-1-2, 38KOs). Oddsmakers have placed Guadalajara’s Alvarez as a -600 favorite for the yet-to-be-finalized bout that would crown the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion in the three- or four-belt era.