🔒 In Gear: Alliance goes all in on autonomous freight technology as TuSimple drives forward

By Robert Francis
fortworthbusiness.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what is being called a key move to commercialize autonomous freight vehicles, TuSimple has opened a new facility at AllianceTexas to support the continued expansion of the TuSimple Autonomous Freight Network. The new facility will extend the company’s autonomous operations eastward, and allow for autonomous operations in the Texas Triangle, which includes Dallas, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The […]

