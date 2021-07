The singer and songwriter for Islands inadvertently used an old file of a cover of a Julie Byrne song as the skeleton of a new song from the band’s new album. It’s peculiar that not only did he make this mistake, but that what must have been dozens of people between his bandmates, the producers, and the label people/management who suggested this song as a single didn’t notice. Thorburn has now apologized after being notified that he was, in fact, singing someone else’s song.