Smith Center for the Arts can take it to the limit
GENEVA — To borrow a line from a famous Crosby Stills Nash and Young song, It’s been a long time comin’. That’s a full room at the Smith Opera House. With Gov. Andrew Cuomo dropping covid-related capacity limits for indoor entertainment venues, most, if not all, of the 1,400 seats at the venerable Seneca Street theater will be filled Friday night. The Smith will once again host Geneva High School’s graduation, after it was moved to school facilities in 2020 due to the pandemic.www.fltimes.com