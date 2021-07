The Minnesota State Fair is looking to hire a LOT of employees this year, meaning you could get paid to head to the fair this year!. The Minnesota State Fair has consistently been rated one of the best state fairs in the country (duh, right?) And before the pandemic canceled the 2020 version, the fair had been setting daily attendance records the past few years, as well. So it's not a surprise that keeping the fair itself up and running takes a lot of workers each year.