Lucinda Riley obituary

The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucinda Riley, who has died of cancer aged 56, was seen on television in the 1980s as the runaway teenage daughter of one of the itinerant bricklayers in the hit comedy-drama Auf Wiedersehen, Pet before leaving acting behind to become an author of romantic and historical fiction. The course of...

