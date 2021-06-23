Steam Summer Sale 2021 Start Date And Time Is Sooner Than You Think

Steam’s summer sale is upon us once again, this time with a bit of a choose-your-adventure theme. Steam always has a summer sale right ahead of the 4th of July, and yet it startled me anyway since it feels like we just had a sale at Memorial Day, and of course we did and the summer’s just moving way too fast! But in any case, I bought most of what I wanted over the last month anyway: I got an extra copy of No Man’s Sky for my kids so we can play together, I bought several Sims 4 expansions, I bought premium for my Albion Online toon, and so forth. The few things I still want – like Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood and Trove’s new Bard class – aren’t on sale so soon after launch. I took a peek through my wishlist and there’s not a whole lot in there I’m anxious to buy, even on sale.