Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Steam Summer Sale 2021 Start Date And Time Is Sooner Than You Think

By Nica Osorio
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The schedule of Steam Summer Sale 2021 leaked online. Based on the leak, this year's Steam Summer Sale has a murder mystery theme. The highly anticipated Steam Summer Sale 2021 is set to begin this Thursday and Mystery Cards have been uncovered, confirming this year's sale's theme. American video game...

www.ibtimes.com
Community Policy
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Summer Sale 2021#Mystery Cards#American#Valve#The Steam Summer Sale#The Summer Road Trip#Grand Prix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesslythergames.com

Steam Summer Sale 2021 Deals Are Live

The Steam Summer Sale of 2021 is here and this is definitely one of the best times to pick up PC games. This year it’s running from June 24 to July 8, so make sure you take advantage of the deals while you can. It officially ends at 1 p.m. Eastern time on July 8. Continue reading below for some great sales we’ve come across.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Steam Summer Sale Reportedly Scheduled For This Week

Steam Summer Sale 2021 may start this Thursday according to SteamDB. The leaked date is considered unconfirmed until Valve makes an official announcement. The annual Steam Summer Sale is supposedly scheduled to begin this week according to a community tool that monitors the game distribution platform’s massive database. Valve usually...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Rumor Circulates Online That Steam Summer Sale Kicks Off This Week

When it comes to PC gaming, there is one particular digital marketplace that has been a go-to source for the latest releases. That’s of course Valve’s Steam marketplace. This digital marketplace has been around for years and it provides a means for developers to release their games in a credible source for players to purchase. Likewise, since Steam has been around for years now, there’s been plenty of features attached to make Steam not only a place to purchase video games, but a means to connect with friends and a forum to discuss your favorite video games.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Steam Summer Sale 2021 Happening Today

Game company Valve has officially started the Steam Summer Sale 2021 today. The latest new sale for this summer will offer thousands of games with big discounts for fans to take advantage of. It has started today, June 24, 2021, and will end by July 8 at 10 AM PT.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

The Steam Summer Sale 2021 is now live with thousands of savings and a mini-game

Have you been penny-pinching ready for the Steam Summer Sale 2021? Well it's live now so you can open those wallets up and build up another backlog of games. This year Valve has announced what they're calling Forge Your Fate, which are "fourteen themed pages featuring destiny-defining micro-adventures, each one leading to an animated sticker, and all culminating in a fate-forged badge and glory". Each of them brings you to a special store page with games that fit the theme picked, and allow you to continue a little story. Additionally, the Points Shop has been updated with for all-new Game Profiles featuring animated backgrounds, mini-profiles, avatars, and colour schemes.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Steam Summer Sale in effect: Points Shop Too

It’s time again for a wide range of games to appear on Steam with prices slightly lower than usual. The Steam Summer Sale is one of several such events hosted by the game store in which gamers have the opportunity to spend massive amounts of cash on games they might never actually end up playing. It’s also a decent place to look if you’re hoping to find a game you’ve been waiting to buy for some months, but haven’t been able to pull the trigger on because of its original, still-at-launch pricing.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Get The Sims 4 for under $5 during the Steam Summer Sale

The Steam Summer Sale is in full swing, and it's kicked off with some massive discounts, including selling The Sims 4 for less than $5!. Here's what you need to know about the discount, DLC, and what's next for The Sims. The Sims 4 Gets Huge Deal During Steam Summer...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Steam Summer Sale 2021: Everything You Need to Know

Steam Summer Sale 2021 is officially underway for gamers looking to finally cross off some games from their wishlist, or simply expand their libraries to unforeseen heights. After weeks of leaks and rumors in anticipation of the event, here's everything you need to know about Steam Summer Sale 2021. Steam...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Daily Grind: Are you picking anything up in the Steam Summer Sale?

Steam’s summer sale is upon us once again, this time with a bit of a choose-your-adventure theme. Steam always has a summer sale right ahead of the 4th of July, and yet it startled me anyway since it feels like we just had a sale at Memorial Day, and of course we did and the summer’s just moving way too fast! But in any case, I bought most of what I wanted over the last month anyway: I got an extra copy of No Man’s Sky for my kids so we can play together, I bought several Sims 4 expansions, I bought premium for my Albion Online toon, and so forth. The few things I still want – like Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood and Trove’s new Bard class – aren’t on sale so soon after launch. I took a peek through my wishlist and there’s not a whole lot in there I’m anxious to buy, even on sale.
Video GamesThe Verge

Steam Next Fest lets you try hundreds of games

E3 2021 is technically over, and without a show floor to demo things, plenty of developers lost an opportunity to spread the word about their games. Xbox has one way around that, collecting indie game demos on home consoles, and now Valve is launching its version for PC games. The latest Steam festival, Next Fest, has launched today with hundreds of demos of upcoming games to try and livestreams of playthroughs and interviews with developers if you’d rather watch than play.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Buyer Beware, the Steam Summer Sale is Here

Every dollar you spend extends GabeN's stay in New Zealand. It's that time of the year again, the time where you scour Steam for the biggest savings on the hottest titles. No, it's not the Holiday Sale. No, it's not the Lunar Sale. No, it's also not the Autumn Sale or the Halloween Sale or even the Golden Week Sale. That's right, it's the Steam Summer Sale!
Video GamesCNET

Steam Summer Sale: 10 discounted PC games to buy now

Amazon Prime Day is out, Steam's annual Summer Sale is very much in. There are tons of PC games with huge discounts on the Steam store at the moment, such that the store has a choose-your-own-adventure style menu to help you browse through them all. It's worth taking time out to explore it all, especially if you're into indie games.
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Steam's Summer Sale begins, runs until 8th July

The Steam Summer Sale is now on and will run for a fortnight, ending at 10am PST (6pm in the UK) on 8th July. During the sale, you will be able to pick through "thousands of deeply-discounted games for savings galore," asserts Valve. Sale dates were previously leaked, but when the event went official Steam kindly emailed me as a quartet of games on my wish-list got their prices cut.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Best Steam Summer Sale Games You Might Have Missed

Missed these games? Now's a good time to give them a go. It doesn't matter what kind of games you play, the Steam Summer Sale has some hidden gems waiting for you to discover. Maybe you missed one of these titles when they released or had no idea they existed. Regardless, now is the chance to give them a go!
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Steam Summer Sale Discounts Half-Life: Alyx, Boneworks & More

A number of popular VR games are discounted as part of the Steam Summer Sale, including Half-Life: Alyx, Boneworks, Skyrim VR and more. The annual Steam Summer Sale began yesterday and will run for two weeks, until July 8 at 10am Pacific. The Summer sale is always one of the biggest Steam sales of the year, and this one is no exception — some VR games are discounted quite heavily.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Steam Summer Sale Reshuffles Weekly Bestseller List

Steam Summer Sale led to big changes in the list of the biggest bestsellers on the store. All games in the top 10 are game participating in the sale. As every Monday, Valve released the weekly list of the biggest (by revenue) Steam bestsellers. Thanks to the summer sale, the top ten was completely rearranged. Most of the hits that were top sellers in June fell off the list, as players took advantage of the attractive discounts to revise their wish lists.
Video GamesCollider

SEGA's Summer Steam Sale Has Begun! You Can Finally Buy the 'Yakuza' Games for Cheap

If you're a fan of SEGA games and you have money to burn, these next couple of weeks are going to be an exciting time for you. The official SEGA Summer Steam Sale (try saying that three times fast) is In full swing right now, with dozens of titles discounted for your video gaming pleasure. Some of these discounts are as much as 80% - which is really heckin' generous for one of the biggest AAA game publishers in the industry today.