Monday newsletters always feature top 10 travel lists to inspire. Today: Top 10 most beautiful UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the world. A World Heritage Site is a landmark or area with legal protection by an international convention administered by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). UNESCO World Heritage Sites were created to celebrate and safeguard the best and most unique places around the world. A World Heritage Site may signify a remarkable accomplishment of humanity, and serve as evidence of our intellectual history on the planet, or it might be a place of great natural or cultural beauty. Below are my 10 favorite UNESCO World Heritage Sites around the world (the ones that impressed me the most during my travels around the world). There are currently over 1200 sites listed with UNESCO, so narrowing this list down to only 10 was mission impossible.