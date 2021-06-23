Cancel
Ryanair CEO sees travel 'mushrooming' despite COVID-19 restrictions

By Catarina Demony
Reuters
Reuters
 11 days ago

LISBON, June 23 (Reuters) - As the summer holiday season kicks off, the number of passengers hopping on Ryanair

planes is "mushrooming" despite travel restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Reuters ahead of a news conference in Lisbon, O'Leary said bookings had recovered very strongly over the last eight weeks, with particularly high volumes of bookings to Portugal and other summer destinations from Germany, Scandinavia, and the Benelux countries.

"Traffic is mushrooming and a lot of that folk are families going on summer holidays to the beaches of Portugal, Spain, Greece and Italy," O'Leary said, adding the airline was on track to fly 80 to 100 million passengers by March 2022.

That is up from 27.5 million last year but still below pre-pandemic levels of 149 million. O'Leary said Ryanair carried 1.7 million passengers in May and said the number was likely to increase to 5 million in June and 9 million the following month.

To boost travel further, O'Leary said fully vaccinated holidaymakers across Europe should be allowed to travel freely.

Britain allowed vacations again from May after months of lockdown but discourages travel to popular holiday destinations such as Spain, France, Greece and the United States, classifying them as "amber" under its "traffic light" system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avAKr_0actyjIj00
A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrius Sytas/File Photo

Last week, Ryanair launched a legal challenge against Britain over the traffic light system, hoping to force a relaxation of the rules. read more

Britons returning from European holiday destinations, including Spain, Portugal and Greece, that are currently rated "amber", have to take multiple COVID-19 tests and isolate for 10 days.

O'Leary said the UK and Ireland were opening to travel "more slowly" compared with other countries.

"They are terrified to allow people to travel but I think it will be resolved," he said, adding he believed the UK would join the EU's proposed digital certificate travel scheme, which will potentially be in use by July 1. read more

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Britain but also in Portugal, particularly in Lisbon, mostly due to the Delta variant. O'Leary said the increase in cases would not have a big impact on Ryanair.

"There might be some disruption in Lisbon but we think it will be reasonably small and it won't last long because of the vaccinations taking place all over Europe," O'Leary said.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

#European Union#Ceo#Lisbon#Britons
Related
LifestyleSKIFT

Saudi Arabia Plans Airline Expansion in Continued Tourism Push

It’s a strategically timed move as the region’s giants, Emirates and Qatar Airways, face a long road to recovery post-pandemic. Saudi Arabia plans to target international transit passenger traffic with its new national airline, going head-to-head with Gulf giants Emirates and Qatar Airways and opening up a new front in simmering regional competition.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Spain's COVID-19 cases jump by 12,345 despite record vaccination

MADRID, June 30 (Reuters) - Spain reported 12,345 new coronavirus infections and eight deaths on Thursday, with health ministry data showing daily increases this week at their highest levels since mid-April, in part due to the more contagious Delta variant. The infection rate measured over the past 14 days rose...
Aerospace & Defenseinvesting.com

Ryanair sees 'huge uptick' in European air travel

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair is seeing a "huge uptick" in air travel across Europe, with the exception of Ireland and parts of the British market, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Friday. Ryanair flew 5.3 million passengers in June, up from just 400,000 in the same month a year...
WorldTravel Weekly

EU vaccine rollout boosts Ryanair carryings

Ryanair saw an early summer spike in passenger carryings as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout sparked European travel recovery. The no-frills airline group saw numbers rise to 5.3 million in June from just 400,000 in the same month last year. More than 38,000 flights were operated with a 72% load factor.
Aerospace & DefenseTravel Weekly

Flypop confirms Stansted as first UK airport base

Start-up carrier Flypop has confirmed Stansted at its first UK airport base. The airline plans low cost flights to second cities in south Asia from October, with a focus on India. A spokesperson said: “The Flypop team see strong long-term demand for direct flights between Stansted and key secondary cites...
Industrysimpleflying.com

Ryanair Is Back: Passengers Jump By 3.5 Million From May To June

Ryanair is back in business. At least that’s what its passenger numbers show, with 5.3 million passengers carried across the continent during June. The figure is up 3.5 million from the 1.8 million carried in May 2021 and even more from the 0.4 million moved in June 2020. Across Europe,...
Economyroutesonline.com

Routes in brief: Itapemirim, Austrian Airlines, Smartwings and more

Brazilian startup Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (ITA) has launched commercial operations, with the carrier’s first route connecting São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU) and Brasilia (BSB). The airline’s launch network comprises eight destinations in Brazil, including Rio de Janeiro-Galeão (GIG) and Porto Alegre (POA), with five more cities due to be added in August. By June 2022, the carrier hopes to fly to 35 domestic destinations.
LifestyleWDEZ 101.9 FM

Swiss hope for holidaymakers from Europe as Asian tourists stay away

JUNGFRAUJOCH, Switzerland (Reuters) – It’s a quiet day at Jungfraujoch, the Swiss tourist attraction dubbed “Top of Europe”, a mountain saddle connecting two 4,000-metre peaks in the majestic Bernese Alps. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 5,500 people a day would visit Europe’s highest railway station at 3,454 metres above...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Czech holidaymakers face COVID-19 tests after trips abroad

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czechs will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test when they return from summer holidays abroad if they are not fully vaccinated, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said on Thursday. The step is the government's first to try to contain the more infectious Delta coronavirus variant which has now hit the Czech Republic.
TravelBBC

Travel industry protests against Covid restrictions

Travel industry employees are holding a series of protests around the country against coronavirus restrictions. Airlines and travel companies say current limits on travel have had a devastating impact on the sector. Ministers are due to update the traffic light system for international travel on Thursday amid calls for more...
Worldmixmag.net

Travel restrictions review could see Ibiza put on green list today

The UK’s traffic light system is being reassessed after travel industry employees protested coronavirus restrictions. Speculation around which countries could be added to the UK’s green list, which permits travellers to go abroad freely without quarantine or need for day 2 and 8 PCR tests, includes Ibiza, Malta and Majorca, according to the BBC.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Forbes

Stringent Covid-19 Restrictions Needed In China Despite Vaccination: Study

A new study published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, says to prevent the escalation of local Covid-19 outbreaks in China, stringent non-pharmaceutical interventions need to remain in place despite the ongoing vaccination. These non-pharmaceutical interventions include social distancing, school closure, mask mandates, and case isolation. The researchers emphasized in...
Travelftnnews.com

US Extends Covid-19 Travel Restrictions at Canada and Mexico Borders

The United States has extended Covid-19 restrictions on non-essential travel at land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico until July 21. According to the announcement by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Sunday tweeted, "To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel,".